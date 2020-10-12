1/1
Teresa Elaine Hurst
1957 - 2020
Teresa Elaine Hurst 63, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born September 10, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to James R. and Billie J. (Evans) Byars. Teresa is survived by her husband Matthew G. Hurst, her mom Billie Byars of Valparaiso, daughters Michele (Jerry) Passmore, Krista (Charles) Anderson and Stephanie (Alex) Cruz all of Michigan City; her grandchildren Madelyn and Makaela Gondeck, Matylda Passmore, Domanic and Daelon Wren and Luke Cruz; her stepdaughter Amanda (Gareth) Bodie of San Antonio, Texas, step grandchildren Lilly, Makayla and Gareth Jr. Bodie; and her best friend Kathy (Todd) Gates of El Cajon, California. She was preceded in death by her father James and brother Tom. Teresa was retired from K&M where she worked as a deli clerk. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday October 14th at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso. Rev. Mac McElhaney will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1. www.bartholomewnewhard.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
OCT
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
