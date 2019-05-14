Teresa L. Poe, age 53 of Portage, IN passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1965 in Gary, IN to Larry and Virginia (Ginter) Poe.She is survived by her parents; sons, Brandon Pedro, Justin Poe and Tevin Jordan; grandson, Mason Pedro; sister, Kimberly (Randall) Case, brother, Joseph (Susan) Poe; fur baby, Brandi and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Julia and Wilson Ginter and paternal grandparents, William and Irene Poe.Teresa was a graduate of Portage High School Class of 1984. She was a horse trainer and was a big animal lover. Teresa loved music and to dance and enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe be made in Teresa's name to: Porter County Animal Shelter, 3355 Bertholet Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com. Published in the Post Tribune on May 14, 2019