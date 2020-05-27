Ms. Teresa Lewis-Goldman made her transition to glory on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Teresa was born on August 28, 1958 in Gary, Indiana, to the late Willie J. and Annie Mae Lewis. Teresa attended West Side High School and was a member of the 1976 graduating class. Teresa enjoyed helping others and was an employee at Methodist Hospital-Northlake for over 40 years. Teresa loved the Lord and was a phenomenal and celebrated musician for multiple churches throughout the Lake County area of Indiana. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend. She touched many lives and was truly loved by all she encountered. Teresa will be greatly missed, but her legacy lives on through the many lives she has impacted over the years. She was proceeded in death by her father Willie J. Lewis, mother Annie Mae Lewis, brother Calvin (Rose) Lewis, and brother Steven Lewis. Teresa leaves to cherish her memory, 2 daughters Letecia R. Payton, Ronisha (Mercier) Mendy and 1 son, Terrance C. Lewis. Also, 3 brothers, Dr. John (Clevonne) Turner, Willie E. (Huberta) Lewis, Milton (Terri) Lewis, and sister Valerie (Rick) Rodgers. She also leaves 6 beloved grandchildren and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402. There will be a private service on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 11-12:30 pm with virtual viewing available on Zion Progressive Cathedral International Facebook Page. All recommended CDC regulations will be followed, including social distancing and personal protective equipment.





