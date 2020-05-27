Teresa Lewis-Goldman
1958 - 2020
Ms. Teresa Lewis-Goldman made her transition to glory on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Teresa was born on August 28, 1958 in Gary, Indiana, to the late Willie J. and Annie Mae Lewis. Teresa attended West Side High School and was a member of the 1976 graduating class. Teresa enjoyed helping others and was an employee at Methodist Hospital-Northlake for over 40 years. Teresa loved the Lord and was a phenomenal and celebrated musician for multiple churches throughout the Lake County area of Indiana. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend. She touched many lives and was truly loved by all she encountered. Teresa will be greatly missed, but her legacy lives on through the many lives she has impacted over the years. She was proceeded in death by her father Willie J. Lewis, mother Annie Mae Lewis, brother Calvin (Rose) Lewis, and brother Steven Lewis. Teresa leaves to cherish her memory, 2 daughters Letecia R. Payton, Ronisha (Mercier) Mendy and 1 son, Terrance C. Lewis. Also, 3 brothers, Dr. John (Clevonne) Turner, Willie E. (Huberta) Lewis, Milton (Terri) Lewis, and sister Valerie (Rick) Rodgers. She also leaves 6 beloved grandchildren and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402. There will be a private service on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 11-12:30 pm with virtual viewing available on Zion Progressive Cathedral International Facebook Page. All recommended CDC regulations will be followed, including social distancing and personal protective equipment.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 26, 2020
Teresa was a dear friend always ready to help someone. I loved her like a sister. God knows I will miss her.
Yvetta Miller
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pearlie Baker Sturdivant
Classmate
May 26, 2020
Sis. I am really going to miss you. God was first in your life and you served others as well. I pray for the family and many friends.
Frances Resto
May 26, 2020
Praying for the family, asking God to give the family strength and peace during this time. I thank God for allowing our path to pass in this life. I thank you, your parents and siblings for being part of the Pilgrim village.
May God bless and keep each one of you. Much Love ❤
We love you The Coleman family
Bettye Battle
Friend
May 26, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Teresas children, siblings and family. It's been years since I saw her last but I'll always remember her smile. May she rest in eternal peace. Theresa Smith, Class of 76.
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful lady Who touched so many lives you will definitely be missed. To the family of Ms Teresa you have our deepest condolences.
Ramona Kerney
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Sending prayers and deepest sympathies to the family of Teresa Lewis Goldman. A very nice person to have known!!!
Anita M Hudson and Family
Anita M Hudson
Friend
May 26, 2020
o the family of Teresa Lewis Goldman I pray the Lord bless and keep you. May God give you peace through this difficult time let her beautiful spirit and memories flood your mind. Teresa will be missed but never forgotten. I will keep you all in prayer.
Rev. Dannette Johnson
Dannette Johnson
Classmate
