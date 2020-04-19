|
Teresita T. Dirks, age 53, of Portage passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. "Tess" was born October 17, 1966 to Jose and Tarcela (Tatoy) Batiancila in Barangay Sua Daram Samar Philippines. Tess was a sales clerk for several retail stores. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family. She attended Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage when possible.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Doral of Portage; her three children, Julie Rose Dirks, Romeo Ramos and Karen Dirks; her mother, Tarcela Tatoy; her four brothers, Rodolfo Layson, Panchito Layson, Augusto Layson and Judy Layson; her three sisters, Leticia Layson, Marina Layson and Mona Lisa Layson; many nieces and nephews including, Rosa Linda Layson, Ana Rose Layson, Ruel Layson, Junior Layson, Rudy Bel Layson, Jefferson Layson, Jet Comrad Reyes, Alexa Layson, Karding Layson, Kim Darial Layson, Erammie Layson, Lester Layson, Clarence Layson, Angel Layson, Tanene Layson, Lang Lang Layson, Bingo Layson, Apple Layson, Vincent Layson, Jo Anna Layson, Jayson Layson, Laurence Layson, Junior Layson, Jasper Layson, Tan Tan Layson, Axcell Jane Ogalinoa, Jim Boy Layson, Jopet Layson, Chrysthel Mabugay, Jundy Layson, and Nathaniel Mabugay;. and many other loving relatives.
Due to COVID-19 the family has entrusted Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel with private visitation and graveside funeral services at Calvary Cemetery in Portage.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020