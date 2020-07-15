1/1
Terrance Leander Turner
1995 - 2020
Terrance Leander Turner was born August 2, 1995, to Tan and Tonya Turner in Gary, Indiana. Terrance and his twin sister Tanesha were encouraged at an early age by their Grandmother Laura Turner to join First A.M.E Church. Terrance graduated from Thea Bowman High School class of 2013. He was a member of the African American Achievers Youth Corps founded by Vernon Smith and participated in various events and programs helping the Gary community. Terrance was preceded in death by his beloved Grandmother Laura Turner. He is survived by his parents Tan and Tonya Turner, Grandparents Betty Witherspoon and Jerry Howard Sisters (Twin) Tanesha Turner, Candice Howard, Taura Turner and Tiana Turner Brothers Tan Turner Jr.(Marsha) and Jacorri Howard, 17 nieces and nephews, Special Friends-Dominique Witherspoon, Tate Todoroki, Mike Sosa, Jessica Jackson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Wake Friday, July 17, 2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
