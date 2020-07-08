1/1
Terrance Marthell Addison
Terrence "Terry" Marthell Addison was born July 3, 1950 to the union of Herman and Mary Addison. He attended East Chicago Roosevelt high School. Big T. worked at various Nursing facilities including the Golden Living Center where he retired. He is preceded in death by his Parents Herman and Mary Lee Addison; 2 children Little Terry and Latrina; siblings Herman and Ivory Addison, sisters Anna Candelara and Rosie "Tootsie" Addison. Terrance leaves to cherish his memory special love Shari' Daniels; 6 children Brandon Addison, Cameron (Tameka) Addison, Candice (Ray) Addison and Cori Addison all of Indianapolis, IN, Kenneth (Jessica) Addison, LaTasha Addison, Tony Addison and Tionna Addison, Eric, Edmond, Dotothy, LaKia, LaKeisha, Aniya and Little Shari; sisters Shirley T. Junigan, Bessie M. Hubbard, Linda J. McCutcheon; 1 brother Edward "Lou" Addison and a host of grandchildren, nephews nieces other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday July 10. 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral Service will be Live Streamed on our Facebook Page: Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
