Terrilyn Berry-Jones was born on July 19, 1952 to her parents Charles Thomas and Jeannette Trent-Berry in South Bend, IN. In 1971, Jeanette Berry moved her young family to East Chicago. Terrilyn attended elementary school and later, she was a student at Gary Roosevelt High School and graduated with the class of 1970.
After graduation she completed the Certified Nursing Assistant program and worked for Hammond/Whiting Care and Lake County Rehabilitation. In 1991, Terrilyn met Stanley Lee Jones and later entered into Holy Matrimony. She also attended Family Christian Center until her illness. Terrilyn Berry-Jones quietly stepped into eternity on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point, IN.
Terrilyn is preceded in death by her father, Charles Thomas and her husband Stanley Lee Jones. She is survived by her sons Kyle (Shantel) Anderson of Memphis, TN; Jason (Nichelle) Corley and Eric Frye of East Chicago, IN; mother Jeannette Trent of Gary, IN; sister Donna (Alan) Berry Spears of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law Latoria Jones of East Chicago; brother-in-law Anthony Jones of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Kyla Anderson, Mia Anderson and Blake Anderson all of Memphis, TN, Jason Corley Jr., Ajanee Morgan, Jerrick Ware, Chaquille Ware, Jaylen Frye all of East Chicago, IN and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11am at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020