Terry Anderson age 61 of Gary, In passed away May 2, 2020. All Services Tuesday May 12, 2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In. Mask must be worn to enter Funeral Home.





