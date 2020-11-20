1/
Terry Atkins
1958 - 2020
Terry Atkins was born March 17, 1958 in Gary, Indiana. Terry passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 in Valdosta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis and mother, Mary. He is survived by two brothers, Fred Whiting (Erma) in Lansing, Michigan and Ellis Atkins, Jr. (Sheila) in Valdosta, Georgia; sister, Phyllis Atkins-Johnson (James) in Jones, Oklahoma. Graveside Service November 21, 2020, St. Phillip Pallbearer Cemetery Valdosta, Georgia.


Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
St. Phillip Pallbearer Cemetery
1 entry
November 19, 2020
To Ellis Jr, Fred and Phyllis:
May God bless you during this difficult period. Peace be with you.
Gale Gibbs aka Candy
Family
