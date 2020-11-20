Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Atkins was born March 17, 1958 in Gary, Indiana. Terry passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 in Valdosta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis and mother, Mary. He is survived by two brothers, Fred Whiting (Erma) in Lansing, Michigan and Ellis Atkins, Jr. (Sheila) in Valdosta, Georgia; sister, Phyllis Atkins-Johnson (James) in Jones, Oklahoma. Graveside Service November 21, 2020, St. Phillip Pallbearer Cemetery Valdosta, Georgia.





