|
|
Terry B. Applewhite, of Crown Point, IN, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Chicago, IL.He was born 8/11/1953 in Darling, MS. Preceded in death by parents, Maple and J.C. Applewhite. Terry relocated to Gary, IN and was employed at USS, where he retired in 2003.He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Diane; 4 daughters, Palisha; Talisha, Natassia & Terrica; two sons, Terry, Jr. and Tyrin; eleven grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, February 21, 2020, Noon- 6:00 p.m; Family Hour, 6:00 p.m -8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:00 a.m.. All services arat New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 5444 Harrison Street, Merrillville,In. Interment Friedens Cemetery St. Louis,Mo Tuesday February 25,2020. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020