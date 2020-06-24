Terry Jarrod Rasco, born February 25th 2009. He was a proud 5th grade graduate with honors of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School of Gary, INl. Terry was very passionate about cooking homestyle meals and desserts for his close family and friends. He was a very passionate person at heart. Everywhere he went he left a special mark on a person's heart. His personality truly lit up any room. His charm and charisma was definitely one of a kind. Terry also loved dancing and to go along with his charisma he was a true ladies man! Follow Terry on Tiktok @TerryEvans08 and on Instagram @kingterry133. All Services Thursday June 25,2020 Wake 10:00 a.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart,In.





