Terry Jarrod Rasco
2009 - 2020
Terry Jarrod Rasco, born February 25th 2009. He was a proud 5th grade graduate with honors of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School of Gary, INl. Terry was very passionate about cooking homestyle meals and desserts for his close family and friends. He was a very passionate person at heart. Everywhere he went he left a special mark on a person's heart. His personality truly lit up any room. His charm and charisma was definitely one of a kind. Terry also loved dancing and to go along with his charisma he was a true ladies man! Follow Terry on Tiktok @TerryEvans08 and on Instagram @kingterry133. All Services Thursday June 25,2020 Wake 10:00 a.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart,In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Wake
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral
01:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
To the Evans and Rasco family, may God fill your hearts with peace and comfort during this difficult time. Terry was a remarkable young person who brought smiles to the faces of everyone he met. He will truly be missed, but always a Williams Elementary Shining Star.
Principal, Linda Golston
Linda Golston
