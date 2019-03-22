Age 74, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 30, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Betty Whitten. Terry retired from Calumet Steel, where he worked as a steelworker, after retirement he was elected into office at the Portage Township Trustee Advisory Board. He enjoyed volunteering at Hospice and was very active at the Portage Bonner Senior Center. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.He is survived by his son, Dan (Stacey) Whitten; daughter, Teri Healy; four grandchildren, Lauren Mialkowski, Danielle Whitten, Christopher Mialkowski and Devin Whitten; sister, Candra Mason; two step sisters, Evelyn Bramer and Gladys Sterling; significant other, Emma Vargas and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters.In lieu of flowers donation in Terry's memory can be made to the Portage Bonner Senior Center, 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, Indiana 46368. Funeral service for Terry will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm, with Pastor Mark L. Hostetler officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave Portage, IN 46368.Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219)762-3013or www.reesfuneralhomes.com Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary