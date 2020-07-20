Mrs. Terry Lynn Mims of Gary, IN a beloved Wife, Mother gained her heavily wings on Tuesday July 7th 2020 at the age of 61. She was born February 15th 1959 in Hammond, to Lebirda Richmond and Edward Lewis Alexander. She is survived by her Devoted Husband Johnny Mims; Lovely Mother Lebrida Richmond. Son Marcus (Elise) Brown; Children, Johnny Jr., Joseph, Koshann, Kapreacia, Jenise and Mya; Brothers Eric (Debra) Alexander, Edward S. Alexander and Jerald "Donnie" Temple; Sisters Kimberly Crawley, Ivy, and Carolyn Alexander. Nephew/Son Tyrese (Sherall) Alexander.Public viewing and visitation: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 12:00p.m.-8:00p.m.Public viewing and visitation: Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 12:00p.m.-8:00p.m. both will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020-11:00a.m. at Embassies of Christ Ministries-Gary, Indiana 46408. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral services at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, In 46320.