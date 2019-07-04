Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Israel C.M.E. Church
2301 Washington Street
Gary, IN
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Israel C.M.E. Church
2301 Washington Street
Gary, IN
Terryonte Bridgeman Obituary
Terryonte Bridgeman age 25 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday June 25,2019 from a tragic hit/run accident. He leaves to cherish his memory mother Michelle (Tarrell) Morgan, father Terry Bridgeman, step father Jason Hairston and host of family and friends. Visitation Friday July 5,2019 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Israel C.M.E. Church 2301 Washington Street Gary,In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 4, 2019
