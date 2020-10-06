Thelma Benford

Thelma Lee (Baskerville) Benford was born February 13, 1929 to her proud parents Lillie and Nick Baskerville .She attended Second Baptist Church of Brookville ,MS where she was a faithful member.Thelma was preceded in death by her mother and father Nick and Lillie Baskerville.Her husband ,Henry L Benford ,two sisters ,two brothers ,two grandsons and one granddaughter and one great granddaughter. Thelma leaves to cherish her memory one sister Nettie Brown,her beloved nine children JoeAnn (Mike),Johnny (Arlene),Janice (Larry),Arthetta ,Shelia, Mary, Lorie, Shirley,Aand Yolanda, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of family and dear friends. All Services Wednesday October 7,2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In.





