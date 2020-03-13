Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Theodore Trottier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map

Theodore E. Trottier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore E. Trottier Obituary
Theodore E. Trottier, age 79 of Portage passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1940 to the late Francis and Tracey Trottier. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Theodore retired from U.S. Steel with 32 years of service. He enjoyed cooking. Theodore also had a love for sports. He was a Green Bay Packers Fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Theodore was very loved by his family and helped to fill a great void. He is survived by his loving nieces, Terri Myers, Patti Mount, Barb Corey, Ellie Ehlman, Lynn Villa, Shelly Buechler and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy A. Trottier, Tracey Olejnik, and three brothers, Francis, Raymond, and Robert Trottier. Funeral services are Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart wit Dr. Tony Bonta officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation is just prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -