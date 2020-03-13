|
Theodore E. Trottier, age 79 of Portage passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1940 to the late Francis and Tracey Trottier. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Theodore retired from U.S. Steel with 32 years of service. He enjoyed cooking. Theodore also had a love for sports. He was a Green Bay Packers Fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Theodore was very loved by his family and helped to fill a great void. He is survived by his loving nieces, Terri Myers, Patti Mount, Barb Corey, Ellie Ehlman, Lynn Villa, Shelly Buechler and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy A. Trottier, Tracey Olejnik, and three brothers, Francis, Raymond, and Robert Trottier. Funeral services are Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart wit Dr. Tony Bonta officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation is just prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020