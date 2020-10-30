Theodore "Jumbo" Lackey was born on April 5, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to the late Barbara Jean Mosley and Theodore James. Theodore graduated in 1973 from Horace Mann High School. A lifelong resident of Gary, IN. Theodore was a member of Christ Temple Community Church of Christ (Hol.) USA. He retired from US Steel in 2013. He is preceded in death by both parents, and grandparents TaConnie Lackey and Minnie Yanders. He is survived by his soulmate, wife and friend: Jennifer A. Lackey; Children: Corey, Denzel, Tywain and Theodore (Bobbie) Lackey, Jessica (Ronte') Lee, Tonia (Eric) Baker, Takisha, Jessica, and Erica Lackey; Siblings: Steven Bowling, Theodore James III, Darryl Lackey, and Mack (Cheryl) Mosley, Katherine Wray and Theadora James. A special brother-in-law Jeffery (Andrea) Tucker, and a special Aunt Pearl (Kenneth) Shannon, 34 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Special friends: Irvin (Rony) Bryant and Lee Howell. Visitation: Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral: Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home in the Chapel, 4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.***PER THE FUNERAL HOME CHILDREN UNDER 9 WILL NOT BE ADMITTED*****SERVICES ARE PRIVATE DUE TO THE PANDEMIC** MASKS ARE REQUIRED!!!!!