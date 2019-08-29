Theodore Lee Robinson Jr, "Ted Montana" was born on March 21, 1996 to Theodore Lee Robinson Sr. and Valerie Danette Brookshire in Gary, IN. He confessed his faith in Christ at an early age. Ted graduated from North Central High School, Indianapolis IN, Class of 2014. He was employed at Sur La Table, Indianapolis; IN. Ted brought a joyful noise to all with his angelic spirit, sense of humor and exuberant heart. Even during his time of suffering, his spirit continued to soar to the highest of heights. Victory lies within this soldier, as he fought a good fight with the continuous, dedicated support from his mom and loved ones. WAR NO MORE! Teddy we SALUTE you!He was preceded in death by father, Theodore Lee Robinson Sr., and his maternal grandparents, William and Laverne Brookshire. He leaves to cherish his memories, 2 loving daughters, Khamani Lynne Dior Robinson and Skye Amor Collins, his "greatest anchor", a loving and devoted mother, Valerie Brookshire, 4 sisters, Nicole Andrews and Jade Frison of Indianapolis, IN. Terri Robinson and Latrece Palmer, of Dallas, TX. 2 brothers, Sean Andrews and Derrick Ryles of Indianapolis, IN. 4 nieces, 3 nephews, a special loving friend Khadejah Spencer, and caring parental figure, Roderick Hayyim with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 12:00 p.m.- 8:00p.m. with family hours from 6- 8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Van Buren M.B. Church 2585 Van Buren Street. Pastor Eric Boone officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019