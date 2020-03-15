Home

Theodore Nelson Vaughn II


Theodore Nelson Vaughn II departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Venice, Florida at the age of 84. He is survived by his sister Greta Brown and Alice (Vaughn) Gibson, mother of their (5) children, Peggy Vaughn, Theodore (Kathie) Vaughn III, Eric (Jill) Vaughn, Karyn Vaughn and Dana (Vaughn) Farrell; Love of his life, Linda Browne; and, (30) Grand & Great grandchildren. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled for summer 2020 in Grand Rapids, MI. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made to the MI National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more information, please email Peggy Vaughn, [email protected] or Eric Vaughn, [email protected]
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
