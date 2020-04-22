Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Progressive Cathedral International
1169 Connecticut St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Theresa Ann Taylor was born to the late Mattie F. Lee and Edward Lee Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee. Theresa Exchanged life here on earth for an eternal resting place in heaven on March 30 ,2020. She was a former member of Victory Temple. Theresa leaves to cherish her memories children, Krisse, Audry, Tina, Christopher, Mary, and Mya; her nine grandchildren; brothers, Tony Taylor and Tommie H. Lee Jr.; sister, Kathy Crawford; special niece, Lakesha Crawford; nephews, William and Fonta Lee; fiancé, Melvin Dowdy and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place Thursday April 23, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN, 1:00pm - 5:00pm. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00am on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral International 1169 Connecticut St. Gary, IN. Please be advised that Governmental Guidelines will be adhered to at all services.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020
