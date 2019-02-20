Theresa Jill Torres, age 60, of Hobart, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1958 in Gary, Indiana to William J. and Angela H. Torres. Theresa Jill was employed as a unit secretary for Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary. She loved her profession because it offered her an opportunity to help people. Theresa loved life and wanted the same for others. She will always be remembered for her benevolent spirit. Outspoken about causes she believed in, she always stood up for people who couldn't speak for themselves. She volunteered her time to help Rebuilding Together. She proudly served as a dedicated caregiver and a matriarch to her beloved family and friends; all the while, never showing her own excruciating pain. Her vibrant smile and love for this life will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. In her free-time, she loved arts, crafts, music, gardening and studying the Bible. She is survived by her loving husband, Francisco Garcia; parents, William J. and Angela H. Torres; brothers, Martin Torres, William (Teresa Cassoday) Torres; sisters, Lucy M. (Juan) Cardona, Connie (Hector) Rivera, Lolita Torres, Susan J. Torres; beloved nieces and nephews, Rickie, Michelle, Matthew, Jonathan, Angelique, Jeremy, Clayton, Desiree, Tristan, Turan, Micah and Elijah; many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Juan Cardona, Jr. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station, IN, 46405. A funeral service will take place Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneral homes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary