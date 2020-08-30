1/1
Theresa Shaw-Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She taught French and Spanish in the Gary Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of Trinity M.B. Church. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents: Cecil & Ossie B. Pickens -Shaw; brothers: Gerod and Robert Pickens, Cecil, Phillip, Michael and Eugene Shaw; and sister, Ceola Shaw-Hankins. Theresa is survived by her loving, devoted and caring husband, Sylvester (aka June) and her loving and supportive son, Sylvester Terron (April) Tucker. She is also survived by one brother Edward (Thelma) Pickens and her sisters: Deborah, Marilyn and Arnetrice Shaw and her lifelong childhood friend, Margie Johnson-Smith. Visitation, Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Trinity M B Church 1831 Virginia Street Gary, IN. Graveside services Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Internment: Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison St, Gary, IN. Because of Covid-19, there will be no funeral service or repast. The family thanks you all for your prayers, calls, and cards during her illness. Pastoral services by Pastor Dwight A. Gardner, Trinity M.B. Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Trinity M B Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 29, 2020
To the Shaw and Tucker Family: I was saddened to hear of the passing of your Dear Sister! Praying for God to give you all strength! I will always remember her smile and beautiful personality! Love you all!❤
Julia (Onion) Rogers
Friend
August 29, 2020
To Marilyn and family I offer my prayers and sympathy.
Frances Bridges - Resto
Friend
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debra Madry Turnipseed
Friend
August 29, 2020
My Condolences to Tucker & Shaw Family. May God grant you strength and comfort. Lithonia GA
Cathy Russell
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
To the family you have my deepest condolences Praying for strength and comfort to Marilyn my classmate you are in our prayers much Love Velt Class of 79. ----- from Ernestine Strickland - of Indianapolis Indiana
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Mrs. Tucker was my Spanish teacher when I attended Roosevelt High School. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. My sincerest condolences to her family and the Roosevelt H. S. Family
Della Williams
Student
August 29, 2020
I first met Mrs.Tucker while attending Beckman Middle School She was our sub I just drew be to Mrs.Tuckers vibrant smile and welcoming demeanor then I started Roosevelt in 84 She gave me a hug and told me I'd be fine.So blessed to have known her and I'm just one of many students that will miss her.
LaShawn Burley
Student
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Chenoa Hayes
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
My condolences to the Tucker family. Theresa and June was childhood friends. My heart ached when I heard of the news. Praying for the family. RIP Theresa.
Larethia (nookie) Carter
Friend
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Such a sweet person and awesome teacher.
Robert Willis
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved