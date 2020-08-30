Theresa Shaw-Tucker

A 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She taught French and Spanish in the Gary Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of Trinity M.B. Church. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents: Cecil & Ossie B. Pickens -Shaw; brothers: Gerod and Robert Pickens, Cecil, Phillip, Michael and Eugene Shaw; and sister, Ceola Shaw-Hankins. Theresa is survived by her loving, devoted and caring husband, Sylvester (aka June) and her loving and supportive son, Sylvester Terron (April) Tucker. She is also survived by one brother Edward (Thelma) Pickens and her sisters: Deborah, Marilyn and Arnetrice Shaw and her lifelong childhood friend, Margie Johnson-Smith. Visitation, Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Trinity M B Church 1831 Virginia Street Gary, IN. Graveside services Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Internment: Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison St, Gary, IN. Because of Covid-19, there will be no funeral service or repast. The family thanks you all for your prayers, calls, and cards during her illness. Pastoral services by Pastor Dwight A. Gardner, Trinity M.B. Church.