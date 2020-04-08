|
|
Thomas Burchette Edgington III, 60, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Baydell, as he was affectionately called, was born October 22, 1959 in Memphis, TN. He was the 5th child of 10 born to Thomas and Juanita Edgington. After moving to Gary, IN as a child, he attended Locke Elementary, Tolleston Jr. High and West Side High School. It was during this time that Baydell discovered his love for baseball and will forever be remembered as a "Stellar Athlete" on West Gary's Little League Teams.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, Thomas and Juanita Edgington; (9) Siblings, Dennis (Pamela) Edgington of LaPorte, IN, Yolanda Edgington of Merrillville, IN, Wendell (Sandra) Edgington of Portage, IN, Anthony (Carolyn) Edgington of Merrillville, IN, Ronald (Carol) Edgington of Gary, IN, Kevin (Tonia) Edgington of Goodyear, AZ, Kenneth (Karen) Edgington of Gary, IN, Brian (Develda) Edgington of Midlothian, TX and Kelly Edgington of Merrillville, IN. (36) Nieces and Nephews and a host of extended family members and lifelong friends.
Due to the current distancing restrictions and the safety of our beloved family and friends, a limited viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 9am until noon at Smith and Bizzell Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. While the family knows that Baydell was loved by so many, we must follow the rules of social distancing set forth by the funeral home and celebrate his life with a private service that will begin immediately following the viewing. Cards of condolences can be forwarded to the funeral home and will be acknowledged by the family at a later date.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020