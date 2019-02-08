Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
For more information about
Thomas Beird
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Beird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Beird


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Beird Obituary
Thomas L. BeirdAge 80, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Munster Community. Thomas proudly served his country as a sharpshooter in the United States Army. On February 19, 1966 Thomas married the love of his life Rita Del Castillo at Holy Name in Cedar Lake. Thomas was a member of St. Thomas More and was a retired Truck Driver for Snyder Trucking Company in Gary, Indiana. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs. Rita Beird; two sons, Charles (Joanna) Beird and Timothy (Jonica) Beird; daughter, Sherry (Kris) Lukas;12 grandchildren; one-great-granddaughter and many other loving family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his son, Tyrone "Ty" Beird; parents, Charles and Ann Beird; two brothers, Mike and Bob Beird. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, Indiana 46321 Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Michael J. Yadron. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Mass at St Thomas More. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Winfeild Chapel, 10909 Randolph Winfield, In. 46307. (219)661-2600 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.