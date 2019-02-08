Thomas L. BeirdAge 80, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Munster Community. Thomas proudly served his country as a sharpshooter in the United States Army. On February 19, 1966 Thomas married the love of his life Rita Del Castillo at Holy Name in Cedar Lake. Thomas was a member of St. Thomas More and was a retired Truck Driver for Snyder Trucking Company in Gary, Indiana. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs. Rita Beird; two sons, Charles (Joanna) Beird and Timothy (Jonica) Beird; daughter, Sherry (Kris) Lukas;12 grandchildren; one-great-granddaughter and many other loving family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his son, Tyrone "Ty" Beird; parents, Charles and Ann Beird; two brothers, Mike and Bob Beird. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, Indiana 46321 Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Michael J. Yadron. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Mass at St Thomas More. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Winfeild Chapel, 10909 Randolph Winfield, In. 46307. (219)661-2600 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary