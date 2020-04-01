|
age 74 of Gary, Indiana passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 . He was born December 21, 1945 to the late Edgar and Mary Crowder in Whiteville, Indiana. Thomas graduated from Froebel High School class of 1964. After graduating from high school he enlisted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged after 3 years of service. He retired from Inland Steel Corporation. Thomas was a faithful member of Wildwood Church of Christ. Preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Mary Crowder; father in love J.T. Perry; sisters Ann Quinn, Myra Jones and Celestine Perry; brothers Willie, John and Cassel Crowder. He leaves to cherish his fond memories loving wife Annie Crowder; son Thomas (LaToya) Crowder; 2 brothers,1 sister-in-law, 3 aunts and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Viewing Friday, April 3, 2020 from 12 noon-4:00p.m.(View and Go) at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services will be held private.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020