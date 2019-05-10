Nov. 10, 1949 - May 3, 2019Thomas peacefully passed away May 3, 2019.Funeral services will be 11 a.m., May 13, 2019 at Greater Powerhouse COGIC, Michigan City with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.He was born to the late Alex and Alberta Dunlap Sr. on Nov. 10, 1949 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.Thomas graduated in 1968 from Roosevelt High School after graduating high school Thomas started employment at Inland Steel Mill. Thomas also drove across country for several years as a truck driver. Thomas drove locally several years as a truck driver for Wanitha Trucking Company. Thomas also was a race car driver he had a great passion for horses.Thomas gave his life to Christ at early age. He was a member of Love Temple COGIC. Thomas loved his family dearly. He was known for his "dapper" taste with suits, fashion and dressing very sharp all the time.Thomas leaves to cherish memories to his siblings, Alex (Judy) Dunlap Jr. of Gary, Georgia Lynch of Minneapolis, Deffer Ann Dunlap of Plymouth, Minnesota, Traci (Tony) Dunlap of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota and Tyrone Dunlap of Minneapolis and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and other relatives; one special friend Lilly Blacknell whom Thomas Loved Dearly.He was preceded in death by one sister, Lottie Jean (Donald Sr.) Robinson. Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019