|
|
Thomas Henry Yancy born on December 19, 1933 passed January 2, 2020. Graduated from Gary Roosevelt, served in the US NAVY and attended Wichita State University. Returning to Indiana he was employed by several businesses until he landed with the Lake County Government, later he worked for the City of Gary. He retired to Ohio where he joined his spouse Barbara and daughter Kristina (Edward) Reese, granddaughter Hallie Small. He also leaves daughter Angela Madison grandson Donovan Jackson. Two brothers: Gene A. and Maurice Yancy, sister: Naomi Yancy. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 2400 Virginia St., Gary, IN, Saturday, January 25, 2020,10:30 AM. Thomas will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020