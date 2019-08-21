|
|
74, of Lowell, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judy; sons, Thomas (Lori Petralia), William (Shannon), Gregory (Misty Hill), Jason (Kristen), all of Lowell; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a sister, Diane (Jerry) Pittman of Cedar Lake. Tom was a retired Carpenter with Local #1005, Merrillville, after nearly 50 years, and was a member of Lowell's Moose Lodge, #2437. He was an avid reader who loved listening to and playing music with his sons. Cremation will precede a Gathering in his honor, August 24, beginning at 2PM at the Lowell Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to at
Arrangements handled by Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019