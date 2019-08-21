Home

Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowell Moose Lodge.
Thomas Hughes


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Hughes Obituary
74, of Lowell, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judy; sons, Thomas (Lori Petralia), William (Shannon), Gregory (Misty Hill), Jason (Kristen), all of Lowell; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a sister, Diane (Jerry) Pittman of Cedar Lake. Tom was a retired Carpenter with Local #1005, Merrillville, after nearly 50 years, and was a member of Lowell's Moose Lodge, #2437. He was an avid reader who loved listening to and playing music with his sons. Cremation will precede a Gathering in his honor, August 24, beginning at 2PM at the Lowell Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to at

Arrangements handled by Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
