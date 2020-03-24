|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Thomas Kirk Harris age 49 of Gary,In passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. He was born to Jennie and Henry Harris, Jr on June 27, 1970. He was a 1988 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He was preceded in death by his father, three brothers (Roger, Milton and Jerome) and a sister (Maggie). Thomas' greatest joy was being a father to his beautiful daughters Makenzie and Morgan. He just lit up with joy every time he was with them. All Services Thursday March 26, 2020 Wake 9:30am(View & Exit) Funeral 11:00am (Seating Limited to Immediate Family) Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 West 15th Ave in Gary, Indiana 46404. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery,Elwood, Illinois 60421.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020