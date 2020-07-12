1/1
Thomas L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Jones was born September 20, 1932 in Goodlettsville, TN to the late William Jones and Lula Moore- Jones. He passed away peacefully, receiving his heavenly wings on Friday, July 3, 2020. Thomas was a proud Veteran of the US army and served his country with dignity and grace. After his honorable discharge, he volunteered time to VA services and programs. He moved to Gary, Indiana in his early adulthood and became and active member of Greater St. James A.M.E. Church. Thomas worked for General America as a repairman until his retirement. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie Brooks-Jones, siblings Edward Jones, Robert Jones, Mack Jones, Melvin Jones, Jenny Jones, and John Jones. Robert leaves to cherish his fond memories and legacy son Richard Jones of Merrillville, IN, stepson Mark Geeter of Merrillville, IN, Step-daughter Erma Ingram of Rockford, IL, Nephew Edward Jones of Nashville, TN and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held private. "Delight thyself also in the Lord and he will give thee the desires of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him, and he shall bring it to pass." Psalms 37-4-5.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved