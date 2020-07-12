Thomas L. Jones was born September 20, 1932 in Goodlettsville, TN to the late William Jones and Lula Moore- Jones. He passed away peacefully, receiving his heavenly wings on Friday, July 3, 2020. Thomas was a proud Veteran of the US army and served his country with dignity and grace. After his honorable discharge, he volunteered time to VA services and programs. He moved to Gary, Indiana in his early adulthood and became and active member of Greater St. James A.M.E. Church. Thomas worked for General America as a repairman until his retirement. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie Brooks-Jones, siblings Edward Jones, Robert Jones, Mack Jones, Melvin Jones, Jenny Jones, and John Jones. Robert leaves to cherish his fond memories and legacy son Richard Jones of Merrillville, IN, stepson Mark Geeter of Merrillville, IN, Step-daughter Erma Ingram of Rockford, IL, Nephew Edward Jones of Nashville, TN and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held private. "Delight thyself also in the Lord and he will give thee the desires of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him, and he shall bring it to pass." Psalms 37-4-5.