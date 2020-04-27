Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Thomas Leonard
Thomas L. Leonard, age 77, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana on November 24, 1942, to James and Eleanor (Flood) Leonard. He grew up in Hobart and graduated from Hobart High School in 1961. He married Judy Dilliner on October 6, 1962. Thomas was an active member of the Hobart VFW Auxiliary. He retired from Area Sheet Metal in 2000.

Thomas is survived by his son, Jeffery Leonard; daughters: Lisa (Shaun) McGushion and Jennifer (Philip) Stratton; grandchildren: Jennilee (Joe) Stoltz, Cassondra (Jared) Carrier, Steven (Stephany) Leonard, Lauren Stratton, and Caleb Stratton; great-grandchildren: Jessica and Jackson Stoltz, Alana Carrier, Addison and Logan Meredith, and Oliver Clouse; brother, David (Dottie) Leonard; brother-in-laws: Randy (Brenda) Dilliner and Wayne Glotfelty; special friend, Clarie Bisch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Judy (Dilliner) Leonard; his parents James and Eleanor (Flood); brother, James "Dick" Leonard; sisters: Donna Brazil and Patricia Dooling; brother-in-law, Chuck Brazil; sister-in-law, Jerrey Glotfelty; and grandson, Alex Stratton.

A private funeral service has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. Thomas will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. At a later date, a Celebration of Life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hobart VFW Post 5365 or to provide meals to the staff at Porter Regional Hospital.

For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020
