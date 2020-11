Thomas L. Watson Sr. aka "Tighten up" age 79 passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born January 26, 1941. Thomas was a graduate of Donora High School Class of 1958, Donora, PA and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Thomas was an employee of U. S. Steel with 40 years of service. He was a member of Amvet/ Union Hall. Preceded in death by parent Colonel and Triphenia Watson; 5 sisters Adeline Watson-Hall, Ruth Watson- Rodgers, Gladice Watson- Farr, Elisha Watson- Benford and Rosemarie Watson- Reid; 3 brothers Elijah, Walter and Curnell Watson; 1 son Kevin Davis. He is survived by wife Barbara Watson, 2 daughters LaTonya Green and Krystal R. Watson ; 4 sons Thomas L. Watson Jr., Stephen Watson, Darren Davis and Ronald Green; 1 sister Marjorie Florence; 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 12noon-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.