|
|
Thomas Leon Culver, Sr. AKA Pork Chop-Chop, age 62, was born November 26, 1957, to the union of Isaac Culver and Anne Charley Culver. Thomas attend West Side High School and graduated in 1975. He worked for US Steel for 27 years. His last position he held was a blast furnace foreman. Thomas also worked 11 years at St. Margaret Hospital. Preceded in death by father Isaac Culver, Sr. and brother Hernando Culver. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Anne Culver; loving wife, Zellareece Culver; two children, Latina James Cobb of Indianapolis, IN, and Thomas Leon Culver II of Gary, IN; two Grandchildren Thomas Leon Culver III and Jameer Cobb; sisters, Isatta Edwards, Carol (Greg) Williams, Faye (Tyrone) Harris; brother, Pastor Isaac Culver, Jr.; best friend Elvis Dicks; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation Friday March 20, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem Baptist Church 1741 Fillmore Street, Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020