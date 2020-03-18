|
Thomas Leon Culver, Sr. AKA Pork Chop-Chop, age 62, was born November 26, 1957, to the union of Isaac Culver and Anne Charley Culver. Thomas attend West Side High School and graduated in 1975. He worked for US Steel for 27 years. His last position he held was a blast furnace foreman. Thomas also worked 11 years at St. Margaret Hospital. Preceded in death by father Isaac Culver, Sr. and brother Hernando Culver. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Anne Culver; loving wife, Zellareece Culver; two children, Latina James Cobb of Indianapolis, IN, and Thomas Leon Culver II of Gary, IN; two Grandchildren Thomas Leon Culver III and Jameer Cobb; sisters, Isatta Edwards, Carol (Greg) Williams, Faye (Tyrone) Harris; brother, Pastor Isaac Culver, Jr.; best friend Elvis Dicks; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mr. Culver's services have been changed to Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020