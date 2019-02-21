Thomas H. Wainman, age 77, of Hobart, IN, passed away on February 15, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Wainman of Portage; son, Thomas R. (Kara) Wainman of San Tan Valley, AZ; brothers, Mike (Caroline) Wainman of AL, John (Kathy) Wainman of SD, Robert (Irma, dec) Wainman of FL and Paul (Chris) Wainman of FL; sister, Mary Helen Wainman of Merrillville; grandchildren, Donovan Wainman and Ayden Collom and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, William P. and Mary C. (nee Kelly) Wainman; his beloved wife of 43 years, Eleanor D. (nee Andrey) Wainman; sisters, Patricia Christoff, Theresa Yugo and Dorothy Willis and brother William J. Wainman.Tom was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Emerson High School in 1959, was a veteran of the United States Airforce and was an active member of the American Legion Post 430. Tom retired from US Steel with 43 years of service. In his free time, he loved to fish, surf the web and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St. Merrillville, IN) from 10:00am until 11:30am. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary