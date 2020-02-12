|
2-10-1925 to 2-3-2007 10-25-1926 to 2-12-2019
Two limbs have fallen from the family tree,
We keep hearing their voices say,
'Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times, the laughter, the song,
The good life we lived while we were still strong.
Continue our heritage, we're counting on you,
Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.
Our minds are at ease, our souls are at rest,
Remembering all; how we truly were blessed.
Continue traditions, no matter how small,
Go on with your lives, don't worry about falls.
We miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin,
Until the day comes when we're all back together AGAIN.
Remembering You Always,
All Your Loving Children
John, Barbara, Ernestine, Claudine, Peggy, Onjada and Family
