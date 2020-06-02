Tiesha Chanay Little
Tiesha Chanay Little, 36 transitioned from earth to glory on May 24th, 2020. Tiesha leaves to cherish precious memories, husband, Frank Little, III; three sons: Jerrett Gray, Jr., Frank Little, IV and K'Drion Little; one daughter – Te'auhjanae; one stepson, DaJon Little; Mother, LaTonya Bogard; Father, Keith (Sandra) Weldon Sr.; Step-Parents, Paul (Shelia) Bogard; Grandmother, Kennetta Smith; 2 Brothers; Antwain Bogard (Atlanta, GA) and Keith Weldon, Jr (Gary, IN) and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, step-sisters & brother and friends.Memorial Service will be Tuesday @ 12:00 p.m, June 2nd , 2020 at St Stephen Church; 6401 E. 14th St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. The Funeral Service will be held June 3rd, 2020 at the Powell & Coleman Funeral Home Chapel 3200 W 15th Ave., Gary, IN 46404. The viewing will be at 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m funeral 12:00 p.m


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
