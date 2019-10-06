|
|
age 39, born November 20, 1979 to Tonya and Clarence Harrison Jr. She passed away Saturday September 28, 2019. Tiffany was affectionately known as "Tiff" by her family. She was born and raised in Gary and graduated from West Side High School class of 1998. Tiffany is preceded in death by her father Clarence Harrison Jr., her doting Grandmother Ola Kennedy, Grandmother Marjorie Lee Harrison and Brother Byron Harrison. Tiffany is survived by her loving and devoted mother Tonya Maria Harrison (Robert Nickson), Brothers Clarence Harrison III, Dameyon (Taneya) Harrison; Sisters Monia Lewis, Tamara Green and Melissa (Stephan) Miller and special Aunt and Uncle Ola & Ernest Smith. Visitation Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019