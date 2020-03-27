|
Tiffany 'Tiff-Tiff' Robinson age 37 of Gary, IN passed away March 13, 2020. She attended Roosevelt High School and a former member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. She worked for Home 2 Hotel for 4 years as a wonderful manager. She was preceded in death by her parents; Dorothy Stanley(Poochie) and Jessie Robinson and grandparents; James and Dorothy Stanley.Tiffany leaves to cherish her 5 FAMOUS children; Kaium (K.J.), Jada, Dajanae, Christopher Jr C.J. and Valerie (Val-Val) .The love of her life Christopher Sallie Sr. 3 sisters; Nate, Monique and La'Toya and 1 brother Blaine Jr, stepfather Blaine Harris Sr. sister- in-law Brittney Gaskin, daughter in law Davionna and brother in law Michael Ivey. Funeral Services are private due to COVID-19. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020