Timothy was born on February 5, 1975 in Jackson, MS to the proud parents of Judge and the late Shirley Blocker the fourth of 6 children. When Timothy was a child the family later moved to Hammond, IN where he attended the Hammond School System. In his later years, he met and married Monica White. To this union one child was born, Marco Boone of Gary, IN.
He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Blocker.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife Monica White-Blocker and his son, Marco Boone both of Gary, Indiana; his loving father Judge (Bertha) of Jackson, MS; three sisters, Angela Williams (Kevin) of Hammond, IN; Tereasa Blocker (Desmond) of Hammond, Indiana; Pamela Blocker (Derrion) of Gary, IN; three brothers: Judge (Tesha) of Katy, Tx; Carl (Ashley) of Fort Drum, NY; Elliott Denson of Jackson, MS; his maternal grandmother, Aunts, Uncles, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services will be held at the Lakeshore Funeral Home 2295 Washington St in Gary, IN on Friday, April 24 at 10:00 am with 6ft distancing, Funeral Services thereafter at 11:00 am with a total of 10 in attendance.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020