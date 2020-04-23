Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
(219) 614-0575
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Blocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Blocker


1975 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Blocker Obituary
Timothy was born on February 5, 1975 in Jackson, MS to the proud parents of Judge and the late Shirley Blocker the fourth of 6 children. When Timothy was a child the family later moved to Hammond, IN where he attended the Hammond School System. In his later years, he met and married Monica White. To this union one child was born, Marco Boone of Gary, IN.

He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Blocker.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife Monica White-Blocker and his son, Marco Boone both of Gary, Indiana; his loving father Judge (Bertha) of Jackson, MS; three sisters, Angela Williams (Kevin) of Hammond, IN; Tereasa Blocker (Desmond) of Hammond, Indiana; Pamela Blocker (Derrion) of Gary, IN; three brothers: Judge (Tesha) of Katy, Tx; Carl (Ashley) of Fort Drum, NY; Elliott Denson of Jackson, MS; his maternal grandmother, Aunts, Uncles, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

Services will be held at the Lakeshore Funeral Home 2295 Washington St in Gary, IN on Friday, April 24 at 10:00 am with 6ft distancing, Funeral Services thereafter at 11:00 am with a total of 10 in attendance.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -