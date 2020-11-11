1/1
Timothy Cusic
1956 - 2020
Timothy Cusic passed peacefully on November 1, 2020 at 11:11 pm surrounded by family and love ones. Born February 3, 1956 to Clemmie T. and Willie Cusic. He leaves behind his loving wife Sherry, his children Angela, Felicia, and Timothy Jr., his brothers and sisters, grandchildren, stepchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Timothy grew up as a lifelong Gary resident where he worked and retired from Arcelormittal Steel with 37 years of service. The Wake will be held on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm with family hour from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave, Gary, Indiana 46404. Funeral Service will be held on November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church 1095 Jackson St, Gary, IN 46402.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Wake
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
