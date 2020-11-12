Timothy Jones Sr., president of Calvary Institutional Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus, graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of "1949 passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at the of age of 89. He Was preceded in death by daughter Linda "Dimp" Jones and grandson Timothy "T.C" Barnes. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife of 72 years Juanita; son Timothy Jones Jr., daughters Brenda Tyler, Patricia Jones, Rita Love, Tiffanie, Tennia, and JaToya Jones and a host of grandchildren, great grands, great great grands, other relatives and friends. He will be in our hearts forever! Visitation Sunday November 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 8: 00 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral Services Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Institutional M. B. Church 2400 Virginia Street. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.