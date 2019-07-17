Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
New Tabernacle M. B. Church
2416 Pierce Street
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
New Tabernacle M. B. Church
2416 Pierce Street
View Map
Timothy Reynard Hall Sr.


Timothy Reynard Hall Sr. Obituary
was born on June 1, 1953 in East Chicago, Indiana to parents Timothy Hall, Jr. and Willie Mae Hall who made their transition early in his life. In 1971, Timothy graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago, Indiana. Timothy Reynard answered the call of duty in the service to this country by enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1976. In 2006, he married his love Doreen Gunn-Rice in a ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia. On July 10, 2019 Reynard made his transition to his heavenly home. On July 10, 2019 Reynard made his transition to his heavenly home. Timothy Reynard leaves to cherish his memory his wife Doreen Hall, Sister Gwendolyn Hall (Michael) McCoy, son Timothy "Timmy" Reynard Hall, Jr. and mother Regina Denise (Lloyd) Flowers, grandsons Timothy R. Hall, III, Nathan Kyle Hall, and mother Joy Meece, nephews Michael D. (Amanda) McCoy, Sr. and Demetrius Emory (Mariah) McCoy, step-son Richard Rice (Nicole) and step-daughter Carla Nicole (Donnie), granddaughters Yossi Clayton and Nandi Richardson and a host of other relatives, loved ones, and friends. Visitation Friday July 19, 2019 from 8:30a.m.-10:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10:00a.m. All services at New Tabernacle M. B. Church 2416 Pierce Street. Rev. Chet J. Johnson, Pastor-Officiating. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 17, 2019
