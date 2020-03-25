|
Toley Askew, 71 of Gary IN passed away March 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by father Toley Askew, stepfather Shelby Johnson, brother Shelby Johnson Jr. and grandson Tyreese Askew. Toley was a 1966 graduate of Emerson High School and former employee of US Steel. He leaves to cherish his memory, Belita Askew, son Troy Askew, both of Pittsburg, PA daughters Takeithiea Richardson, Cincinnati, Ohio mother, Ann Johnson, devoted and dedicated sisters Denise Smith, of Gary, Lynett (Cornell) Biddings of Munster, Semona (Ernie) Peterson of Gary, two grandchildren, Elijahjuan Pennington, Shanyce Richardson and one great grandchild, Dailyn Moore. Special Niece Tamika Peterson , and a host of loving nieces,nephews, friends and family who will miss him dearly. Visitation Thursday March 26, 2020 from 9am-11am, funeral to follow at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave, Gary IN. PRIVATE SERVICE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS .
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020