Tom Flenorl
1942 - 2020
Deacon Tom Flenorl, 77, born to the late Reverend Joseph Flenorl Sr. & Lennell Flenorl (Jones) in Duncan, Mississippi went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Tom confessed his love for Christ at an early age at Second Baptist Church in Duncan, Mississippi. He was full of faith & a dedicated member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana for 40 years. During his powerful prayers, he always included "Lord Have Mercy". As a faithful member, Tom served as a Mission, Trustee, Finance & Treasury Committee Member, Usher Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, and Handyman for the Church that he so loved until his death.

Tom served in the Indiana Brotherhood Missionary Baptist District Association and also was an Indiana State Laymen. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and honorably discharged. Tom obtained his Associates' Degree from Coahoma Community College, Clarksdale Mississippi in 1965. Tom relocated to Gary Indiana and afterward married the love of his life Gloria in 1968. He worked for Bethlehem Steel and Arcelor Mittal Steel retiring after 42 years of service. He will always be remembered for his hard work ethics, infectious laugh, and a smile that could light up any room. He was an avid fisherman, traveler, jack of all trades, but most of all, Tom had a passionate love for God and Family.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Loving & Faithful Wife of 51 years, Gloria Jean Flenorl, Gary, Indiana; Sons; Anthony (Jennifer) Flenorl, Hobart, Indiana & Chauncy Flenorl, Gary, Indiana, Devoted Daughters; Sharon Renee' Flenorl & Nikki Flenorl, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, Grandchildren; Markeith Flenorl, Gary, Indiana, Anthony J. Flenorl, Hobart, Indiana, Darrin J. Frazier II, Jalen Flenorl, Cardie Alexis Flenorl, Angela Blackmon & Eyzayah Gaddie all of Indianapolis, Indiana. Greatgrandchildren; Damarcus Flenorl, D'Marion Flenorl, both of Lawrenceville, Illinois, and Amara Flenorl of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 12pm-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408, Private Funeral Service Saturday, September 19, 2020 11am at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church 2075 Kentucky Street Gary, Indiana 46407. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
Our Deepest, Sincerest Condolences! He's at home with King JESUS now.
Gregory Jones
Family
