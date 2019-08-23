|
|
77, passed away, Saturday August 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Born March 16, 1942 in Gary, Indiana, he was a 1962 graduate of Roosevelt High School and a Merrillville resident. A Vietnam Veteran, he retired from J. B. Hunt Trucking Co. and as Pastor of Centennial United Methodist Church. Preceding him in death were grandparents, Forest and Dorothy Kimble; parents, Tommy Sr. and Edwina Kimble; brothers, Ronald, Damond and Herbert Kimble Sr. He leaves in loving memory, his daughter, Charnell (Maurice) Griffin; son, Thomas Johnson; grandchildren, Jasmin Griffin, and Justin Griffin; siblings: Glen (Earllene) Kimble Sr., Garland (Sandra) Kimble, and Joyce A. Hite; numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation: Monday, August 26, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with family hour 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.; Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am. All services held at Centennial United Methodist Church 777 Rhode Island St. Gary, IN. Pastor Michael Hayden officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019