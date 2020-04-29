|
passed on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School Class of 1991. Tomoka was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by father David Hills, Grandfather Arthur Clark, Grandmother Willa Mae Wimbley, 2 uncles, 2 cousins. She leaves to cherish her precious memories two loving children Eranique Armstrong, and Tyreek Hills; mother Christine (Tommy) Hess; maternal grandmother Ruby Clark; 4 siblings twin Arthur Hills, Silas (Mary) Wilson, Jamara Wilson and Antoinette Darden; grandson Jonathan Taylor, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation View and Go Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9 to 2:00pm funeral service to follow at 2:00pm Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. The Service will be Live Stream on Facebook page @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc. Pastor Marion J. Johnson, officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020