Tonda Lee-Eggerson age 57 of Gary, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church and a dedicated member of the Young adult choir. Tonda was a graduate of West Side High School Class of 1980, and attended Ball State University. She was a medical assistant at Munster Med INN and also worked at the family business Seafood & More. Tonda is preceded in death by her grandparents Robert E. Lee Sr., Louise Yancy Lee, Garfield Hampton, and Irene Hampton. She leaves to cherish her memories husband Ronald Eggerson, parents Robert E. Lee Jr. and Martha Lee, 4 sisters Dorothy L. Lee, Doris B. Lee, twin Freda (Cortez) Hawkins, and Marquetta (Darrel) Brown, brother Robert E. (LaTanza) Lee III; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 from 12 to 8pm family hours 6-8pm. Funeral services Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00am all services at the St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St. Rev. Reagan Robinson, officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019