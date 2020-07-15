Tonja Monique Blue age 48 a lifelong Gary resident. She was a former employee of Gary Public Library and Cultural Center. She is survived by her soul-mate Kendrick Neal; sisters Tasha (David) Messer, Tiffany Readus, God–sister Tonisha Walden; 2 nieces Taylor Clemmons and KeSharrea Ramos; 4 nephews Bryce Messer, Harper Messer, Kiren Johnson and Gavin Messer; best friends Yolanda Anderson and Camille Ingram and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family, friends and co-workers. Additionally in recent years Tonja had met and fully embraced many siblings belonging to her father. As we face these uncertain times due to COVID-19, special parameters are in place to protect everyone's health and wellbeing. Limited seating will be available at the intimate ceremony being held at a private venue on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Prospective guest must RSVP via text, at 678-793-2973. Please include the full names of you and your+1 (guest). a response confirming your attendance will be sent to you.