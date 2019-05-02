|
Tracy Bernard Brown Sr. age 56 of Indianapolis,In formerly of Gary,In passed away Sunday April 21,2019. Griffith,In. He was graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1981.Tracy worked as transportation for Think Ahead Childcare in Indianapolis, Indiana.He was preceded in death by his grandmother Alberta Gordon; Grandfather Clyde Jennings; Sister Patricia Brown-Watson; and brother Rodney Brown.Tracy leaves to cherish his loving memories mother Theresa Brown of Minnesota; father, Hillard Brown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin;5 children, TaShonda Brown, Adriana Brown of Indianapolis; Tracy Brown Jr( Iesha Brown) of Gary Indiana; Tranese Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota; four grandchildren; Davion Brown, Naveah Velez, Naomi Brown, and Yahonde Grinnell. One sister, Nina Brown(Tim) of Indianapolis; two brothers, Hillard Brown Jr of St Paul Minnesota, Calvin Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota; special friend Anita McElwain; 7 nieces; Lontrese, Toylisa, Tamminisha, Malinda, Rodkeisha Brown all of St Paul Minnesota; Articisse Brown of Gary Indiana, Adriana Douglas of Pennsylvania; Three Nephews Martrelle Brown, Michen and Marcus Watson all of Minnesota; One goddaughter ,Tasha Wilson; dear friend Bishop Victor Puckett of Indianapolis ; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Wake Friday May 3,2019 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 2, 2019