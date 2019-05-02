Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Bernard Brown Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tracy Bernard Brown Sr. Obituary
Tracy Bernard Brown Sr. age 56 of Indianapolis,In formerly of Gary,In passed away Sunday April 21,2019. Griffith,In. He was graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1981.Tracy worked as transportation for Think Ahead Childcare in Indianapolis, Indiana.He was preceded in death by his grandmother Alberta Gordon; Grandfather Clyde Jennings; Sister Patricia Brown-Watson; and brother Rodney Brown.Tracy leaves to cherish his loving memories mother Theresa Brown of Minnesota; father, Hillard Brown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin;5 children, TaShonda Brown, Adriana Brown of Indianapolis; Tracy Brown Jr( Iesha Brown) of Gary Indiana; Tranese Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota; four grandchildren; Davion Brown, Naveah Velez, Naomi Brown, and Yahonde Grinnell. One sister, Nina Brown(Tim) of Indianapolis; two brothers, Hillard Brown Jr of St Paul Minnesota, Calvin Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota; special friend Anita McElwain; 7 nieces; Lontrese, Toylisa, Tamminisha, Malinda, Rodkeisha Brown all of St Paul Minnesota; Articisse Brown of Gary Indiana, Adriana Douglas of Pennsylvania; Three Nephews Martrelle Brown, Michen and Marcus Watson all of Minnesota; One goddaughter ,Tasha Wilson; dear friend Bishop Victor Puckett of Indianapolis ; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Wake Friday May 3,2019 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now